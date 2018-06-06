All structures around Moi Girls' School demolished

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3

A police officer watches as a bulldozer brings down a kiosk on June 5, 2018 following an alleged rape incident at Moi Girls High School. [David Njaaga/Standard]

All informal business structures around Moi Girls School Nairobi were demolished yesterday.

The demolitions were conducted by the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) and the County Government of Nairobi under tight security.

ALSO READ: 90 give DNA samples in rape probe

A contingent of armed police officers was deployed to the school in the morning to oversee the demolitions of the more than 300 structures.

The road leading to the area was blocked despite resistance by the business owners. Angry residents threw stones at the policemen, who responded by throwing teargas canisters and firing in the air.

No vehicles were allowed in the area. Pius Masai, the NDMU deputy director, said security in schools could not be compromised and there should be order in terms of school management.

“We are requesting traders to remove their wares; we are sweeping all these structures to create the most suitable environment for a school,” Mr Masai said.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He said the demolitions sent a message to other traders who had built structures near other schools.

“You are advised to remove your property from the school fence. We do not want kiosks surrounding schools and public land.”

Affected traders demanded compensation, saying they were not given any notice. But Masai defended the operation, saying if the owners had been allowed to erect structures by the county government, they would not have been brought down.

Cautioned traders

ALSO READ: Moi Girls’ school board sacked

He added that they would not leave any structures surrounding the school standing and cautioned the traders from putting them up again.

The demolitions started along Kibera Drive and went all the way to Toi market on Joseph Kang’ethe Road.

Richard Kiprono, a Kibera resident, said youths in the area were kept busy by small businesses they had set up in the now demolished kiosks.

“There were no muggings around here and everybody minded their own business. I do not know what is going to happen,” he said.

Jennifer Kwamboka, a trader, said she was informed of the demolitions by a neighbour. She said they were not given any notice.