Ruto: Jubilee administration will work with all elected leaders regardless of their political affiliations

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

Kenya Forest Services Chief conservator of forests Monica Kalenda (right) explains to Deputy President Willam Ruto (second right) the type of a tree seedling he was about to plant at Kwale Primary School grounds during celebrations to mark this year's World Environment Day at Baraza Park grounds in Kwale County. [Gideon Maundu/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged Sh33 billion to support key water and road projects in Kwale.

Speaking in Kwale County yesterday during celebrations to mark the World Environment Day, Ruto also said that the Jubilee administration will work with all elected leaders regardless of their political affiliations.

He said the construction of the Sh30 billion Mwache Dam in Kwale County will start in September. The region experiences biting water shortage in the dry season.

He also announced plans to launch the construction of Sh2.5 billion Bodo-Ramisi-Shomoni road next week.

Moreover, a primary school in Ukunda will be relocated in the next two months to pave way for the upgrade of Ukunda Airstrip into an airport.

The DP also said Sh500 million has been set aside for extending electricity connection under the Last-Mile Programme in Kwale County.

In the next three months, he said 10,000 residents will be issued with National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards to access free healthcare and that the National Government will team up with the Kwale County Government to revive a cashew processing plant in the region.

“The governor should appoint a committee to determine the cost of the project. The National Government is going to meet half the cost and the other half by Kwale County Government,” he said.

During the function, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko urged Coast residents to plant more mangroves.

Ruto said the National Government will set up a budget for buying mangrove seedlings which he said posses more benefits in mitigatinf the effects of climate change compared to the usual forest cover. The species has the capacity to absorb carbons 10 times than the other type of trees.

He said raising public awareness on the importance of saving the oceans from pollution emanating from land-based activities was critical in marine life conservation.

He called for regular clean-up days to collect over two million tonnes of plastics that risk choking the environment.

The DP also championed alternative packaging to support the ban on plastics.

To ensure that conservation efforts bear fruits, Ruto called on the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to introduce a monthly national clean-up day to be marked in all counties, towns, villages, schools, colleges and universities to culminate in World Clean-up Day, which is usually marked globally every September.

Additionally, the DP said the Government will intensify its partnership with counties to drive forward the green agenda.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I are ready to work with all elected leaders in the country for the benefit of Kenyans. I am not interested in divisive politics,” Ruto said.

Governor Salim Mvurya pledged to support the Government agenda.

Mvurya dismissed reports that he had been dumped by the DP adding that their relationship was robust.

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori said the Coast region has about 1.7 million registered votes which he termed too little to propel someone from the area to State House “unless the region unites with leaders from other parts of the country.”

“Those saying that Ruto has a lot of baggage should stop it... I want to tell them that everybody shoulders a blame of sorts,” he said.

Mvurya said he had supported President Kenyatta and Ruto even during turbulent times at the Coast and that he would stand with the DP in his 2022 presidential bid.

“I am with Ruto now and I will support him in 2022. Those claiming that we have parted ways are seeking political mileage,” Mvurya said.

Mvurya said Kwale residents were happy that the National Government has bought medical equipment worth Sh250 million for Msambweni Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) making it second after Coast Province General Hospital to have such a facility in the Coast region.

Kwale Senator Issa Boy, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, Badi Twalib of Jomvu and Paul Katana of Kaloleni, who are from NASA, also pledged to work with Ruto.

Also present were Nyandarua Senator Mwangi Githiomi, Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika, her Lamu counterpart Ruweida Obbo, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, Msambweni MP Khatib Mwashetani and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Mr Mbiuki said the Mount Kenya region has already settled on Ruto to take over from President Kenyatta in 2022.