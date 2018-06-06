Locals demand sacking of ‘Nyumba Kumi’ members

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

Police in Matungu are in trouble over alleged excessive use of force by members of the Nyumba Kumi initiative.

According to residents, the members of the group have been using excessive force when arresting suspects, and soliciting bribes from them.

“They have been arresting us without any mistake and when you don’t give them money, they beat you up,” said a resident.

At the weekend, the Nyumba Kumi members raided Khalaba where they arrested 10 people for selling illicit brew. The arrested suspects were later released in unclear circumstances.

The residents are now questioning why suspects arrested are never taken to court, but released under unclear circumstances.

The sub-county has no substantive OCPD and residents fear the team may be using the void as an excuse to harass them.

Mumias police boss Peter Kattam promised to look into the harassment claims.