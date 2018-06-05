Weatherman: Beware heavy rains and flash floods

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3

In summary Rift Valley, Central and Northern regions to experience downpour

Those living in areas prone to landslide in Murang’a are advised to be on high alert

Heavy rainfall that may result in flooding is expected in many parts of the country in the next two days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The rains, predicted to be more than 40mm in 24 hours, were expected to affect some parts of Rift Valley, Central and Northern regions as from yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the weatherman said some places where heavy rainfall has not been experienced in the past were likely to encounter the torrents.

“Flood water may suddenly appear in places where it hasn’t rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than it looks,” the department added.

The listed areas include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, West-Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Bungoma.

Others are Baringo, Nakuru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Muranga and Nyeri.

“Residents in urban areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. Keep to the safer grounds until the flooding subsides,” read the advisory in part.

“Minimise exposure to lightning by not sheltering under trees and near grilled windows, or walking in open fields.” The weatherman also cautioned residents of Murang’a, especially in the areas prone to landslides, to be on high alert.

Motorists have also been asked to restrain from forcefully driving through water to avoid accidents.

The statement by the weather department comes as Kenyans attempt to recover from the damages caused by flooding in the recent past.

Thousands of Kenyans have been displaced by floods, with the bursting of Patel Dam in Nakuru killing 47 people.

The Kamusinga Dam in Machakos County also experienced overflow, leading to floods downstream in Garissa and Tana River Counties.