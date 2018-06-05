Taita Taveta Governor Samboja rejects Sh85m grant for his posh houses

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja has rejected Sh85 million proposed by the local county assembly in the 2018-2019 budget estimates for the construction of his residence and that of his deputy.

In the next financial year budget, about Sh45 million had been set aside for the construction of the governor’s residence and Sh40 million for the deputy governor's.

The allocation had been factored in the financial year that starts in July 1.

Addressing a public meeting in Wundanyi yesterday, Mr Samboja said the construction of the governor’s residence was not his priority.

The governor said the funds would be channeled to bursaries and scholarships for bright children from poor families.

“I have already notified the county assembly that I do not need any residence for the time being. What I want is to see bright children from poor families get bursaries and scholarships to further their education. There is no need for me and my deputy to live in maisonettes while thousands of needy children continue dropping out of school due to lack of fees,” said Samboja.

He disclosed that his administration had increased bursary allocation from Sh50 million to Sh150 million to cater for the rising number of students in need of bursaries.