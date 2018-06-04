13 NYS suspects arrested after surrendering to DCI, to take plea

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 22:31 GMT +3

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti

Thirteen of the 27 suspects being investigated by police for their role, if any, in the National Youth Service (NYS) Sh468 million scandal surrendered to authorities before a court deadline lapsed.

Whereas 12 turned themselves in last Thursday, one surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Friday.

The 13 are part of a group of 54 individuals, including Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, who were charged in court on Tuesday. They include 40 public servants and 14 business operators.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti (pictured) confirmed the 13 arrests and warned the 14 still at large that their days were numbered.

“We have formed a special unit to track and arrest all the suspects named in the scandal and we are urging them to surrender because we will find and arrest them wherever they are,” said Mr Kinoti.

Some had switched off their mobile phones and avoided their homes. Police expect some to surrender today and tomorrow.

The suspects had until 2pm Thursday to present themselves to the DCI. Some surrendered in the company of their lawyers, who were however turned away.

The 13 were locked up at the Muthaiga and Gigiri police stations where they spent the weekend. The directive to surrender was issued by a court after the Director of Public Prosecutions applied for arrest warrants for those who did not show up in court.

The DPP wanted them ordered to surrender to the DCI for processing before appearing in court. Also wanted are listed directors of companies named as having participated in the deals.

Their co-accused who have taken pleas will know the status of their bail requests tomorrow.

The 10 companies mentioned are Annwaw Investment, Njewanga Investments, Arkroad Holdings Ltd, Kunjiwa Enterprises, Ameri Trade Ltd, Ngwiwaco Enterprises, Jerrycathy Enterprises, Fisrtling Supplies Ltd, Kalabash Food Supplies Ltd and Ersatz Enterprises.