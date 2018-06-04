I have the President’s support to go for big fish, DPP Haji declares

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. He says corrption is a cancer that Kenyans must fight. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The president’s backing and past experience in the spy agency are among reasons the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji believes he will break the corruption cartels.

Mr Haji was until March the deputy director in charge of counter organised crime at the National Intelligence Service, where his role was mainly advising the NIS Director General on legal and strategic matters.

He is also banking on his experience in coordination of inter-agency operations that included office of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), prosecutors and the Judiciary to investigate, analyse and compile evidence for prosecution of organised crime.

“It is not lack of laws. It has been lack of faith and support from up. We now have all the backing and especially from the President. Let it be known that the war on corruption, which is like cancer, will be dealt with,” Haji told The Standard.

Ready to sacrifice

“There will be a difference. You will see. You have not seen a situation where officers sit up to 2am to ensure a case is addressed,” he said in reference to the National Youth Service files that were taken to his office at midnight on May 26.

And he agrees his experience at the NIS gave him the mojo to go for the job.

“It’s true my past work has helped me to know what needs to be pursued and how,” he explained.

“If we say we fear, then the whole country will collapse. I am one of those ready to sacrifice for Kenya to be safe. Maybe we have whales, small fish or big fish. The ship has taken off, we don’t fear. I have faith in God’s name we will make it.”

He added: “It is a burden that I take seriously. We are working on weekends and at night.”

He and the DCI George Kinoti were mentioned by President Kenyatta during Madaraka Day celebrations at Kinoru stadium, Meru County.

The mention, according to insiders, was meant to give them impetus in their next moves, which will see big names fall soon.

Haji said corruption must be confronted by all means.

“Corruption is killing us. It is cancerous, we have to deal with it,” he said in an interview last Thursday.

He said he could not blame Kenyans for the trend of impunity and corruption and promised to change things.

“There is a new trend. Kenyans will see a difference. I ask Kenyans to be patient with us. With the backing of God, the Constitution and the people of Kenya we are going for the big fish, small fish and even the whales.”

He also promised that Government would seize property of those found culpable.

“You will see that we seized cars, accounts, land and property. They will be pursued to the end. It is a new trend. It is an example of things to come,” he said.

Since he took over the office, Haji has handled a number of cases, including the NYS corruption scam.

“We’ve only dealt with 10 files. Out of the 10 we have about Sh500 million of pending bills paid by the Government for goods that were never supplied. There was no procurement whatsoever, there were no processes followed. They were all fraud and fictitious,” he said on the issue already in court.

Haji is also waiting for files from investigative agencies, which include the Solai Dam tragedy, Kenya Pipeline Company’s Sh647 million claims of corruption, Kenya Power and several complaints filed at his office, among other cases.

Haji said he, however, does not condone abuse of human rights, and told police officers to always respect individuals’ rights.

Abused rights

“You can’t repair or reclaim abused rights. It is good we do things in a right way. We have guidelines and if followed, we will get it right,” he said.

Many were shocked when he recently ordered investigations in his own office after claims of corruption were discovered. This is in regard to missing money that had been left in the ODPP accounts by the former DPP Keriako Tobiko.

Officials at the ODPP’s administration and finance have been questioned over the claims by detectives from DCI.

“We will look at the evidence presented and act. We will not favor or fear anyone,” he said.

His day at his National Social Service Fund office begins at 6am with a series of meetings with sectional heads.

Files from different agencies, including police, EACC and IPOA, are usually brought to his office for perusal and direction. He also has a battery of other prosecutors who advise him on how to handle different matters.