Kalonzo refuses to take over from Raila as Opposition leader

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 20:45 GMT +3
Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has shrugged off calls by key opposition politicians to take over the country's opposition mantle from National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

At a church service attended by NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and dozens of opposition legislators, Mr Kalonzo flatly rejected attempts for endorsement as the country's opposition leader, saying NASA will continue to play its opposition role as currently constituted.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo: I can’t take over as Opposition leader

"The handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga does not imply the opposition is dead. As NASA, we will continue to check the Government and speak out against any ills being perpetrated," he said yesterday at Africa Inland Church in Athi River, Machakos County.

The Wiper party leader said Kenyans should give Uhuru and Raila the benefit of doubt instead of dwelling on speculative politics.

National healing

"I want my brothers here to know that it doesn't mean we as NASA will be talking the same language with Uhuru's Government on matters of politics. What we agree with them (Jubilee) is that the country had been divided along tribal lines and national healing is necessary at this time," he said.

"Mudavadi, Wetangula and I will meet Raila soon and ask whether he's gone or he's still with us," he added.

Mudavadi said he was interested in unity and reconciliation talks where all Kenyans are involved.

Wetang'ula said the opposition was not opposed to the bid to reconcile Kenyans, and called for a more inclusive national dialogue.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi urged to join Jubilee

