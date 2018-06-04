Bungoma locals return to farms after police arrest gang leaders Next Story
State to set up milk cooling plant in Kisii Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Police pursue arson lead in Makueni school fires

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:38 GMT +3
Makueni school fires

Police are investigating possible arson in cases of three school fires in Kibwezi West Constituency.

Kikumini Secondary School is the latest case, with one of its dormitories going up in flames on Saturday night. Kyemundu and Good Shepard Girls Secondary School were burnt last week.

ALSO READ: Police arrest boy found exhuming mother's body

Nzaui OCPD Patrick Olonyi said they suspected arson in the Kikumini case after some boys were reportedly overheard planning to start the fire following an incident at Good Shepard Girls, a neighbouring school.

Olonyi however said the investigation was hampered by the school's reluctance to present names of the suspects to poilce for questioning.

“No one is ready to share vital information with us, it has been hard to hold anyone accountable,” he said.

He said in the Kyemundu Secondary School case, some boys were taken in for interrogations and they recorded statements.

Reports that Kikumini students stopped locals who had turned up to help put out the fire has fueled speculation that they could have started the fire. Many students lost their personal belongings.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Police
Makueni
school fires

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Policeman pays Sh20,000 to parent for defiling her daughter

Policeman pays Sh20,000 to parent for defiling her daughter

Police officer shot in friendly fire in Nairobi

Police officer shot in friendly fire in Nairobi

Boinnet: Construction of police hospital to begin in October

Boinnet: Construction of police hospital to begin in October

Woman arrested for burning son

Woman arrested for burning son

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited