Officials face the sack over illicit brews and gambling activities in Taita-Taveta

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:17 GMT +3

Onyancha spoke after it emerged that a woman recently left her husband after their son lost Sh3,000 school fees to gambling.

County Commissioner Rodah Onyancha has ordered chiefs and their assistants to eradicate illicit brews and gambling in their areas or face disciplinary action.

Ms Onyancha said the brews were to blame for widespread gender violence and general crime in the county.

“The sale and consumption of illicit brews and gambling activities are still going on with the full knowledge of the chiefs.

I am giving them one week to either curb the vices or face disciplinary action,” she said at a baraza yesterday.

She asked the chiefs to stop giving excuses and fight the vices tirelessly.

