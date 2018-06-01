MP to file motion on disbandment of EACC

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 08:04, Updated June 1st 2018 at 08:10 GMT +3

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem addressing the media at Parliament on Wednesday 30/05/2018

A Jubilee Party MP wants the National Assembly to disband the anti-graft commission.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem said he would table a motion in Parliament next week seeking to do away with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which he said had failed its mandate.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, Mr Serem said the commission headed by Halakhe Waqo has failed to fight corruption, even as cases of embezzlement of public funds continued to be reported.

“The institution has failed terribly in its mandate. We don’t need the commission,” said the MP, adding that he would table the motion once Parliament reconvened next week.

“In the motion, I will also ask the the Budget and Appropriations Committee not to approve any allocations to the commission.”

Serem is proposing that the commission’s powers be transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.