Mt Kenya timber merchants move to court to challenge ban on logging

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

Charcoal merchants and loggers have continued to deplete the vegetation exposing the locals to adverse effects of environment degradation. [Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Timber merchants from Mt Kenya have challenged a decision by the Government to ban timber harvesting in public and community forests.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Nyeri, the traders state that forest products worth millions were going to waste as a result of a logging ban declared by the Government on February 27.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS), chief conservator of forests, Ministry of Natural Resources and the Attorney General (AG) have been named as respondents.

Nyeri Timber Merchants Association, Nyandarua Timber and Trees Planters, Kiambu Timber Manufacturers Self-Help Group and Kirinyaga Timber Manufactures Association are the petitioners.

The traders' note they bought trees in Government forests but have been denied access by the respondents.

KFS and the chief conservator have, however, raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction on the matter.

The ministry and the AG are in support of the preliminary objection, and requested for 21 days to file their response.

Justice Jairus Ngaah certified the matter as urgent and directed the objection be heard on June 21.

Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, KFS argue, provides that any matter unresolved by counties be referred to the National Environmental Tribunal.

