Igembe man offers to carry the cross of one of NYS scandal suspects

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 13:16, Updated May 31st 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3

One of the National Youth Service scam suspect Ann Ngirita, when she appeared in court.

A man from Igembe Central is offering to carry one of the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect's cross.

Amos Mugambi surprised many when he told journalists that he was ready to step in the shoes of Ann Ngirita who has been suspected of improperly receiving Sh59 million from NYS.

"I am calling on the government to come after me and release Ms Ngirita. I am ready to bear all the consequences that will follow her," he said.

Asked why he was offering to do this, Mugambi said Ngirita appears innocent and on top of all she is very beautiful to be behind the bars.

"I saw the way security agents harassed her while arresting and I felt for for her.

She was not yet proved guilty and I would like to bear all her burdens even if it means being jailed for 100 years," he said.

Mugambi, a miraa businessman said people may mistake her for being insane but he was just speaking his heart.

He added: "I am expressing what I felt when I saw the way Ngirita was treated during her arrest and even when she appeared in court."

Ngirita is one of the about 22 suspects who have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of about Sh9billion from the NYS kitty.

The appeared in court on Tuesday and they will remain in remand until Monday when their fate will be known.

