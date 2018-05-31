Police officer shot by colleague in friendly fire in Nairobi

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 09:54, Updated May 31st 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3



A policeman was shot and injured by his colleague in a friendly fire in Madaraka area, Nairobi.

The officers had Tuesday night responded to a scene of robbery when one of them shot and injured his colleague in the leg.

Police said the injured was taken to the hospital. The said thugs who were at a church that is under construction robbing workers there managed to escape.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito said they are investigating the incident. He said they had received a distress call that indicated there was a robbery at a site when they responded there.

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was shot dead in Kayole by police in a botched robbery incident. The suspect is said to have been in the company of three others and were attacking and robbing locals when police were alerted.

This attracted officers on patrol who responded and killed one while the other accomplices managed to escape on foot. More than 20 suspects have been killed in the area and Dandora in police operations in the past month alone. Police say they have increased patrols to address rising cases of robberies.

