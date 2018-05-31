Persistent, muckraking journalism only bet in war against graft Next Story
Stop plot against CBK: It is ruinous to our economy Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Editorial

Harambee Stars need support of local clubs

By Alexander Chagema | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 20:46 GMT +3
Harambee Stars [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It has been an active week for the national football team Harambee Stars. Last weekend, the team played two build-up matches against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea. This coming weekend, Harambee Stars will be in India for a four-nation tournament featuring New Zealand, India and Chinese Taipei.

Despite the national team’s need for international exposure, it is regrettable that some premier league clubs have chosen to withdraw their best players from the national team's squad headed to India. 

ALSO READ: Coach Migne chases first Stars win: Harambee Stars tactician guides team against experienced Equatorial Guinea

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards football clubs recalled their players, opting to focus on league fixtures. While it is the right of every club to keep its players, we opine that national duty takes precedence over club duty. As matters stand, to conclude that those clubs that withdrew their players are sabotaging the national team seems the easy thing to do. These friendly matches are crucial for Harambee Stars and new coach Sebastian Migne, as he builds a formidable team for the up-coming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Harambee Stars last played in this competition in 2004. Part of the reasons for the lengthy hiatus is poor preparations by the national team, and this includes lack of friendly matches.

Now that the FKF administration is organising friendly matches for Harambee Stars, the best that clubs can do is support this effort. When the national team does well, clubs will no doubt also do well, because their players will be experienced. Let’s support the national team in this noble endeavor.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
harambee stars
head coach harambee stars

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Coach Migne chases first Stars win: Harambee Stars tactician guides team against experienced Equatorial Guinea

Coach Migne chases first Stars win: Harambee Stars tactician guides team against experienced Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea: We will give it our best shot

Equatorial Guinea: We will give it our best shot

Brave Swaziland dim out Harambee Stars at home

Brave Swaziland dim out Harambee Stars at home

Here are the football legends who might benefit from Raila’s promise

Here are the football legends who might benefit from Raila’s promise

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Editorial

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited