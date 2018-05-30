President Uhuru tells graft suspects to carry their own cross

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 13:43, Updated May 30th 2018 at 14:26 GMT +3

“Sitishwi na mtu yeyote (I am not afraid of anyone).” Remarks by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday have enthralled Kenyans.

The President rather said that his main agenda was ensuring that Kenyans are united and that peace prevails and no one was going to stop him from implementing his mandate.

A tough speaking President Uhuru issued a stern warning to those involved in graft scandals saying that they should carry their own crosses.

“Wewe uliiba peke yako, chukua msalaba wako peke yako. Hatutaki tena siasa duni ya kugawanya watu. Wewe ni mwizi, utafungwa na ulale jela (If you are a thief, you will carry your own cross)”, said Uhuru.

Uhuru also promised that property stolen from Kenyans would be recovered.

The President reiterated the unity talks between him and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga whilst extending an olive branch to opposition members to join him in working towards building a peaceful nation and achieving quorum.

“Kwa viongozi wenzangu, wacheni siasa ya uchafu. Let us come together. Let’s join hands. Let’s understand that the future belongs to us.”

Uhuru was speaking at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East, Nairobi where he presented 50,000 title deeds to Embakasi residents.

He also gave direct orders to the Ministry of Lands to resolve issues surrounding the Embakasi Ranching Company within three months and issue title deeds.

