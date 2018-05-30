Former MP denies interfering with Waiguru election

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

Narc-kenya leader Martha Karua. She accussed Former Mwea MP Alfred Nderitu of meddling in the Kirinyaga governorship elections. [File, Standard]

Former Mwea MP Alfred Nderitu has refuted election meddling claim by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

In her election petition case, Karua accused Nderitu of interfering in last year's Kirinyaga governorship elections, giving her arch-rival Governor Anne Waiguru undue advantage.

Nderitu told court yesterday that Karua based her claim on hearsay.

The former lawmaker, who was Waiguru's chief agent in Mwea Constituency, also denied bribing voters.

He was testifying before Kerugoya High Court judge Lucy Gitari.

Karua has named Nderitu as one of those who tampered with the exercise.

Karua accused Nderitu of taking control of Ngurubani polling station, which had 10 streams, where he bribed voters to cast ballots in favour of Waiguru.

However, Nderitu denied the claim and told Lady Justice Gitari that he had known Karua for a long time, since their time in Parliament, and would never have conspired to deny her victory.

Tallying centre

“It is true I campaigned for Waiguru but that did not mean I was calling the shots over the voters or the IEBC as gravely alleged.

"Neither was I a security agent for that matter to take control of an entire polling station," said Nderitu.

Peter Ndambiri, Waiguru’s deputy, told the court he did not bribe the Mwea Returning Officer, Julius Maingi, as claimed by the petitioner.

Gitari ordered Karua to file her submissions and serve Waiguru by June 4.