Fire burns secondary school dorm again

Police are investigating the cause of a dormitory fire at a secondary school on Monday night.

The fire at Kyemundu Mixed Boarding Secondary School was the second incident in two weeks. Fire destroyed another dormitory on May 13.

In the latest incident, Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said there were no casualties as the students were in class for evening preps.

“Students were attending evening classes at around 7.30pm. However, one sick student who was in the dormitory was rescued,” said Mohammed.

He said neighbouring residents helped put out the fire. “The fire destroyed mattresses, beds, clothes and boxes,” the commissioner added.

Police reported that they had commenced investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

The value of the property lost was not immediately known with the affected students reportedly losing all their personal effects.

Efforts to get a comment from the head teacher were futile.