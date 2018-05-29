Be wary of conmen issuing fake driving licences Previous Story
Five-storey building collapses in Ruaka

By Anyango Otieno | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 18:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 18:07 GMT +3
Residents look at what is left of the collapsed building in Ruaka estate in Kiambu County. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Monday night.

According to a statement by Kenya Red Cross on Twitter, one person, a security personnel, who was trapped in the rubble was saved and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, for treatment.

ALSO READ: City eatery closed over dumping

The other person who was on top came down with the building and was lucky to escape unscathed.

“The person was rescued and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital,” said Kenya Red Cross.

The incident occurred near Ndenderu, off Limuru Road, some minutes to midnight. Reports indicate that there was blackout after the incident.

A supervisor at Fast security, which was contracted to secure the place said that the victim was treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that Kenya Red Cross were able to rescue him fast because he was close to an exit point.

In November last year, the government ordered an inspection of buildings in Kiambu County after concern over their structural soundness.

