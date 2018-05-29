Raila talks of his legacy in meeting with city tycoon Chris Kirubi- Photos

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 15:21, Updated May 29th 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3

Raila Odinga meets businessman Chris Kirubi at his home.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga paid a courtesy visit to business mogul Chris Kirubi on Tuesday at his home in Nairobi.

Raila was accompanied by his legal adviser Paul Mwangi.

“This morning I visited Chris Kirubi who has recently returned from overseas where he had gone for medical treatment. It was great to see him in high spirits and we wish him all the best as he continues with his recovery,” said Raila in a tweet.

Kirubi who has recently been in and out of hospital overseas questioned Raila on his legacy as he plans to retire from active politics. Their talks revolved around Raila's legacy.

Raila said: “I want to create conditions for uniting this country so that people do not feel as strangers. I will then feel that I have lived a happy and peaceful life.”

Kirubi reiterated Raila’s sentiments of uniting Kenyans as a means of building a better nation.

Raila shakes hands with Chis Kirubi.

He jetted back into the country in March after a six-month stay in the United States where he reportedly received specialised treatment for an unknown condition.

Christopher John Kirubi is a Kenyan businessman, entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist.

