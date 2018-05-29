13 arrested with fake papers as scrutiny on aliens intensifies

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 12:37, Updated May 29th 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi displays the new look work permit card for foreigners during the launch of the Work Permit Verification and Registration Exercise at the immigration offices in Nairobi[Elvis Ogina/Standard]

At least 13 foreigners have been arrested with fake documents in a government crackdown on aliens working in Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said that another 2000 foreigners have been issued with work permits in a 60-day verification exercise that targets all foreign workers in the country.

Matiangi also put emphasis on the need to have strict measures governing the approval of work permits. He noted with concern the amount of monies that were spilled into deportations, “like in the last financial year, we spent Sh360 million on deportation. Surely, we can do better than this.”

For one to be granted a work permit, they will be required to submit their original work permit, valid official endorsement or passport, a valid alien card, official payment receipt and a Kenya Revenue Authority PIN number.

Those found without permits at the end of the exercise will face deportation following rising security concerns in the country.

The registration exercise runs until July 13.