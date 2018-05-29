School won't comment on student's severe punishment

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 09:59, Updated May 29th 2018 at 10:02 GMT +3

A teacher in Nakuru is reported to have smashed the face of a student with a mirror and damaged his eye.

According to a teacher at Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity, the Form One student was assaulted last week by a mathematics teacher when he found him using the mirror during a lesson.

“The school management has barred him from going home because they fear the parents might press charges against the teacher," said the source.

The school's Principal John Mureithi could not confirm or deny the incident. He the call when The Standard reached him for comment and went ahead to switch it off.

When this reporter attempted to reach him again three hours later, he neither picked the call nor responded to text messages.

Another source at the school said the student was taken to a private hospital in Nakuru town and later returned to school.

The County Director for Education Isaac Atebe promised to investigate the incident and get back to us.

When we reached Mr Atebe on phone at about 3pm, he said he was unable to confirm whether the incident took place, saying he could only do that after talking to the child’s parents.

Sources said the child was severely injured.