Mt Kenya youths support common name for two counties

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

The Chairman of Mount Kenya Youth Caucus Lobby Group Linford Mutembei (centre) speaking to journalists in Kiambu town yesterday. He is flanked by Stephen Karanja (right) who is the lobby Secretary General and John Kiambi (Treasurer). [KAMAU MAICHUHIE, STANDARD]

Youth leaders from Mt Kenya region have supported a proposal to change the names of Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Mt Kenya Youth Caucus chairman Linford Mutembei (pictured) described as timely the proposal by the Meru Professionals' Forum to rename Meru and Tharaka Nithi to Meru North and Meru South respectively.

Mr Mutembei said a unified regional identity was key to lobbying and bargaining for political unity and power, public resources and national appointments.