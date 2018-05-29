Uhuru and Ruto should resign over corruption, says Mudavadi

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has challenged the Jubilee government to resign over the current spate of scandals.

"What is happening is no longer the usual corruption that is endemic in Government, but planned looting of public resources by those entrusted with its protection," he said in a statement yesterday.

ALSO READ: Malls, 24 cars and plots among assets to be recovered from NYS suspects

He added: “Emboldened by Government preventive agencies' laxity to confront corruption at the source, darting off with billions of taxpayers’ money has become the business in Government. In open democratic societies, at the scent of such a monumental rip-off, this Government would have resigned by now."

Mudavadi said the massive theft in the Ministry of Health, National Youth Service, Kenya Pipeline Company, National Cereals and Produce Board and Youth Enterprise Fund, shows departments in Government were formed for purposes of stealing. “The only new thing is the thieves' confidence. It's like they know the law can't reach them. That's why they steal with impunity," he said.