Police arrest matatu gang members terrorizing commuters on Thika Road

Police have arrested three members of a gang suspected to have been robbing matatu passengers on Thika Road.

The suspects are said to have been posing as either part of the matatu crew or passengers before confronting commuters and robbing them of valuables.

In an early morning operation by police officers from Ruiru, acting on a tip off, the three suspects were caught in action.

One of the officers dressed in civilian attire posed as a passenger in a matatu belonging to Travellers’ Choice Sacco, only for one of the gang members to start frisking him.

Ruiru OCPD James Ng’etich said they have received numerous complaints regarding the matatus operating along the route. “They operate early in the morning robbing lone passengers or whenever they identify their target, they make sure the passengers sits in their midst. They rob you before forcing you to alight at the next stage,” said Ng’etich.

According to social media reports, one matatu belonging to Travellers Sacco has been mentioned by victims of robberies on Thika Road and Mombasa Road, like the case of a Chinese man who was robbed Sh10,000.

Another matatu

A local media reported that another matatu was in November last year reported to have been carrying six robbers, according to a tweet that warned commuters to avoid the said matatu.

Police also recovered a bag filled with stolen phones, sim-cards and ID card, in the matatu.

“These are people who are armed, we can’t rule out firearms, but some of the complainants who have come to us have been injured using crude weapons,” said Ng’etich.

