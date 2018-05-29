Karua's ex-political ally explains why he campaigned against her

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua (left) at the High Court in Kerugoya. [Munene Kamau, Standard]

A long-time political ally of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua campaigned against her for the Kirinyaga governorship after she declined to decamp to the Jubilee party, a court has heard.

Muriithi Kangara told an election petition court that Gateri Njoka and he, as the Democratic Party’s chairman and organising secretary respectively, received Ms Karua after she ditched Ford Asili after losing the nomination for the Gichugu parliamentary seat in 1992.

Mr Kangara, who is a witness for Governor Anne Waiguru, told the court he campaigned vigorously to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta won the presidency as well as other party candidates in Kirinyaga County.

Testifying before High Court judge Lucy Gitari, Kangara said he was deeply upset when Karua failed to ditch her party during a political rally attended by the President and his deputy, William Ruto.

“From then on, I went full throttle in campaigning for Uhuru and all other Jubilee candidates who were seeking various leadership positions in the county," he told the court sitting in Kerugoya.

While being cross-examined by Karua’s lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, the witness admitted having used a substantial amount of money, which he said was contributed by 'well-wishers'.

Karua has contested Ms Waiguru’s win and is seeking to have the results nullified and fresh elections held, citing several irregularities. The IEBC, county returning officer Samuel Seki, Waiguru and her deputy, Peter Ndambiri, are the respondents.