Police arrest city gang terrorising commuters on Thika Road

One of the Thika Superhighway tunnels near Pangani, Nairobi. The highway has been a soft underbelly for city muggers. [Elvis Ogina. Standard]

Police have arrested three members of a gang said to have been robbing matatu passengers on Thika superhighway.

The three suspects are said to masquerade as either part of the matatu crew or passengers before confronting the passengers and robbing them of their valuables.

In an early morning operation by police officers from Ruiru who were acting on a tip off, the three suspects were caught in action.

One of the police officers dressed in civilian attire posed as a passenger in a matatu belonging to Travellers’ Choice Sacco, only for one of the gang members to start frisking him.

Ruiru OCPD James Ng’etich said they have received numerous complaints regarding the matatus operating along the route.

“They operate from very early in the morning when they rob lone passengers. Or whenever they identify their target, they make sure you sit in their midst. They rob you unsuspectingly before forcing you to alight at the next stage,” said Ng’etich.

According to social media reports, one matatu belonging to Travellers Sacco has been mentioned by victims of robberies along Thika Road and Mombasa Road, like the case of a Chinese man was robbed Sh10,000.

A local media reported that another matatu was in November 2017 reported to have been carrying six robbers who robbed passengers on board according to a tweet that warned commuters to avoid the said matatu.

Police also recovered a bag filled with stolen phones, sim-cards and ID card, stacked inside the matatu.

“These are people who are armed with crude weapons, knives and we don’t rule out whether they have firearms but the complainants who have come out some of them have been injured using crude weapons,” said OCPD Ng’etich.

Police also urged the public who have lost valuables along the route to visit Ruiru Police Station and identify the items.

The suspects are being held under police custody before they are arraigned in court.