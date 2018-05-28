Law Society of Kenya up in arms over transfers Next Story
Homa Bay man kills friend over Sh100 Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Vihiga police investigating murder of a Siaya-based journalist

By Eric lungai | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3
Geoffrey Misango’s body was found inside his house near Chavakali Boys High School at the weekend.

Police are investigating the killing of a 53-year-old official attached to the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology.

Geoffrey Misango’s body was found inside his house near Chavakali Boys High School at the weekend. Sabatia sub-county OCPD Gennaro Mwangi said the killing is suspected to have occurred on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: Cry for justice as mob lynch sick family man

 “The incident was reported to our offices on Friday by a son of the deceased. Police officers rushed to the scene where they retrieved the body that had serious injuries all over,” Mr Mwangi said.

Misango had been staying alone for almost two years, as he had separated with the wife.

Until his death, he was a printer with the Rural Press at Siaya County Information office.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Vihiga
journalist
murder

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Who is killing boda boda riders?

Who is killing boda boda riders?

Young man killed as he planned his wedding

Young man killed as he planned his wedding

Minor who killed uncle likely to be charged with manslaughter

Minor who killed uncle likely to be charged with manslaughter

Chief inspector accused of killing university student to face trial

Chief inspector accused of killing university student to face trial

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited