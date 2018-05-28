Vihiga police investigating murder of a Siaya-based journalist

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

Geoffrey Misango’s body was found inside his house near Chavakali Boys High School at the weekend.

Police are investigating the killing of a 53-year-old official attached to the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology.

Geoffrey Misango’s body was found inside his house near Chavakali Boys High School at the weekend. Sabatia sub-county OCPD Gennaro Mwangi said the killing is suspected to have occurred on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: Cry for justice as mob lynch sick family man

“The incident was reported to our offices on Friday by a son of the deceased. Police officers rushed to the scene where they retrieved the body that had serious injuries all over,” Mr Mwangi said.

Misango had been staying alone for almost two years, as he had separated with the wife.

Until his death, he was a printer with the Rural Press at Siaya County Information office.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.