Matiang'i next stroke on senior police officers

By Stanley Ongwae | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Senior police officers have been tasked with ensuring that they regularly visit all police stations under their jurisdiction to increase efficiency in service delivery.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i reiterated the strict guidelines when he made an impromptu visit to Nyamira Police Divisional Headquarters on Saturday.

“If you don’t even know where all your police stations are, then you should be prepared to exit the service. We want our security apparatus to work efficiently and this can only be achieved through regular visits for assessment,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The CS cautioned that the culture of Officers Commanding Police Divisions sitting in their offices and waiting for their junior officers to brief them about security matters in their stations should end.

He however praised the officers for tackling the menace of livestock theft.

"I want to congratulate the security agents here for the good work done in reducing the rate of crime in the county, including the rampant theft of cattle in Borabu sub-county."

Matiang'i said his office would send money for furniture and fencing materials.

 

