MCA Nyaga wants Embu County to privatise garbage collection

Published Mon, May 28th 2018

Consequently, he said, garbage had piled up in Embu town and several estates, leading to an outcry from the business community.

A ward representative has advised the county government to privatise garbage collection. Kirimari MCA Morris Nyaga said most of the county garbage collection vehicles had stalled.

Speaking in Embu town during a clean-up exercise sponsored by Tenrikyo Mission while it marked its 20th anniversary, Mr Nyaga told the county government to give tenders to unemployed youths to clean the town.