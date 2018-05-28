Mombasa activists in lead poisoning allege threats to their lives Next Story
Kanu to recruit new members in Mt Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

MCA Nyaga wants Embu County to privatise garbage collection

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3
Consequently, he said, garbage had piled up in Embu town and several estates, leading to an outcry from the business community.

A ward representative has advised the county government to privatise garbage collection. Kirimari MCA Morris Nyaga said most of the county garbage collection vehicles had stalled.

Consequently, he said, garbage had piled up in Embu town and several estates, leading to an outcry from the business community.

ALSO READ: Why donkey owners want animals protected

 Speaking in Embu town during a clean-up exercise sponsored by Tenrikyo Mission while it marked its 20th anniversary, Mr Nyaga told the county government to give tenders to unemployed youths to clean the town. 

RELATED TOPICS:
MCA Morris Nyaga
embu county
garbage collection

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sonko stops Sh700 million garbage contracts

Sonko stops Sh700 million garbage contracts

Embu County hit by revenue shortfall

Embu County hit by revenue shortfall

Three shot as police battle angry scheme dwellers

Three shot as police battle angry scheme dwellers

Five hacked as row over Mwea land escalates

Five hacked as row over Mwea land escalates

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited