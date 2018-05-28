Kanu seeks to recruit new members in Mt Kenya East

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3

Former Kenya Union of Civil Servants Deputy Secretary-General Erastus Mururu

Kanu has announced a major recruitment exercise in Mt Kenya East targeting voters for the 2022 General Election.

Meru Kanu branch chairman Erastus Mururu (pictured) said they were strategising for the 2022 race and wanted to win more voters from the Jubilee-leaning region.

Mr Mururu, who is also the former deputy secretary general of the Kenya Civil Servants Union, said the party wanted to shore up numbers for the chairman, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

He said the branch leaders were in consultation with the party’s head office to plan the recruitment exercise in the sub-counties.