Seventeen chiefs interdicted in Nyeri

The Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega (center in a black suit)and the NACADA Chairman Lt Col(Rtd) Julius Githiria (right)at a stake holders meeting over the control of drug abuse in Kirinyaga County where he declared Chiefs can not be issued with guns.PHOTO;Munene Kamau/standard Date;April 12/2018

Some 17 chiefs in Central region have been interdicted for colluding with drug peddlers and illicit alcohol brewers.

Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega said some of those interdicted drank illicit liquor. He warned the brewers that a crackdown in the region would be intensified.

"We want to send a message to all the administrators in the region that we will only work with those who are co-operating and will clean up our own house to ensure that only those committed are on board,” he said.

Seven of the interdicted chiefs are from Nyandarua, four from Murang'a, three from Nyeri and three from Kiambu.

He said the chiefs would be sacked if the disciplinary proceedings found them guilty.

“And all those who make significant progress in eradicating illicit alcohol in their areas will be promoted,” he added.

INTENSIVE CAMPAIGNS

One of the most intensive campaigns against illicit liquor in Mt Kenya region since 2015 is currently ongoing. The crackdown comes in the wake of a resurgence in the manufacture, sale and consumption of illicit drinks.

Mr Njega said illicit alcohol had found its way back since the effort started in 2015 “was not sustained”.

The State estimated yesterday that about 3,000 people had been locked up and the licences of 297 bars revoked for contravening various clauses of the Alcoholics Drinks Control Act.

Njega said more than 100,000 litres of illicit brew had so far been destroyed since the crackdown began.