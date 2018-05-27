One dead, 16 injured as lighting strikes pupils

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 11:17, Updated May 27th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3

Navakholo MP Emannuel Wangwe visits students who were struck by lightning during a football competition at Esumeiya Primary School in Kakamega. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

A pupil died on the spot and 22 others were left nursing injuries after they were struck by lightning in Navakholo sub-county on Saturday.

The affected pupils are from Ebushibo and Eshienga primary school respectively. This was during cluster ball games that were taking place at Esumeiya primary school.

A total of six primary schools had participated in the zonal cluster ball games.

The deceased is a female KCPE candidate from Ebushibo primary school.

Those injured were rushed to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialized treatment with the help of area MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Speaking to the Standard yesterday, Ebushibo primary school head teacher Ms Agneta Wawire said the incident took place at 6.00pm in the evening when they had just finished the zonal cluster ball games.

“When the rains started the pupils ran to the classrooms and after a few minutes, lightning struck one of the classrooms,” Ms Agneta said.

Esumeiya Primary School head teacher, Robert Ouko could not talk to the media as he was still in shock and tears were freely coming from his eyes when we caught with him at Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital where the pupils had been admitted.

One of the pupils who spoke to the Standard yesterday from the hospital bed said they had sheltered in one of the classrooms at the school when the incident occurred.

“We heard an earsplitting bang from outside and then followed by a blinding light which was accompanied by flames of fire that struck us,” said one of the pupils.

“The lightning struck the deceased pupil and she fell the floor writhing in pain and died a few minutes. We too fell on the ground and majority of us who are injured was as a result of stampede after the incident,” he added.

He said they escaped death by a whisker since they were crowded in the classroom and thanked for saving them.

Navakholo OCPD Paul Kuria confirmed the incident.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who spoke to the media after taking the pupils to the hospital condoled with the family of the pupil who died after the incident and promised to stand with her family.

“The pupil who died was a candidate who has been performing exemplary in exams. We have lost a pupil who would have lived to become a leader in this country,” said Mr Wangwe.

The MP said he bought four lightening arrestors which he had installed in the constituency, adding that he will meet the CDF committee to buy two more lightening arrestors and install at the school.

Wangwe thanked the hospital management for quick response in saving the lives of the injured pupils.

“Cases of lightning strikes in Kakamega are becoming rampant and we need concerted efforts from both the National and County Governments,” he said.

The price of one lightening arrestor costs between 2,000-4,000 dollars which when converted to Kenyan currency is (Sh202, 380 – Sh404, 460) to install rods and a grounding system at the current market price.

The incident barely comes two weeks after a 48-year-old man was struck by lightning in Mwambuli village, Lugari sub-county and died on the spot.

The deceased, David Inziani, was struck during a heavy downpour while in his house with his family. After the incident, his three children were left nursing burns.

The lightning also damaged their house beyond repair and those of their neighbours. Several trees were also struck by the lightning and dried up instantly.

In August 2015, seven pupils were struck by lightning while playing football St Luke Lumakanda Secondary School where five of them died on the spot.