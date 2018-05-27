Deal with architects of graft - Raila tells Uhuru Next Story
IEBC off the hook on charges of issuing excess ballots

By Jack Murima | Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 19:09 GMT +3
Wavinya Ndeti views a section of the ballot boxes containing Machakos County gubernatorial votes at Machakos IEBC warehouse in industrial area, Machakos town on October 4, 2017. Photo: John Muia, Standard

A voting clerk in the August 8, 2017 elections has been freed of charges of issuing excess ballot papers.

 Mary Wamukoya Apuri was alleged to have willfully and intentionally issued excess ballot papers for the gubernatorial and woman representative positions.

According to the charge sheet, the two positions gave Beatrice Khasiala Mmbala, a voter, the undue advantage of two votes each.

Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng’ poked holes in the prosecution witnesses, saying the key witness found with excess ballot papers was not called to testify.

