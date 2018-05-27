IEBC off the hook on charges of issuing excess ballots

A voting clerk in the August 8, 2017 elections has been freed of charges of issuing excess ballot papers.
Mary Wamukoya Apuri was alleged to have willfully and intentionally issued excess ballot papers for the gubernatorial and woman representative positions.
According to the charge sheet, the two positions gave Beatrice Khasiala Mmbala, a voter, the undue advantage of two votes each.
Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng’ poked holes in the prosecution witnesses, saying the key witness found with excess ballot papers was not called to testify.