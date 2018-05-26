Uproar as notorious Webuye-Kitale Highway claims five more lives

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 15:04, Updated May 26th 2018 at 15:09 GMT +3

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in the road accident along Kitale-Webuye Highway

Five more people perished in yet another grisly accident along the notorious Webuye – Kitale highway after a matatu collided with a tractor ferrying cane to West Kenya sugar factory.

The Friday night carnage which occurred at Matili market a few metres from the killer Kamukuywa bridge where six people were killed is a similar incident barely one week ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the Kitale bound matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle when it collided head on with the tractor that was coming from the opposite direction.

Kevin Baraza said the 14 seated matatu was speeding and tried to pass another vehicle but miscalculated and ended up colliding with the tractor.

"The tractor did not have proper head lights and the matatu driver may have confused it for a motorcycle before deciding to overtake," he said.

Bungoma North OCPD, Stephen Muoni, confirmed that five people perished in the accident disputing earlier reports that had indicated a higher number.

Muoni said the injured were rushed to various hospitals in Kitale and called on drivers to be careful along the highway.

Another accident occurred at the Kamukuywa bridge last December claiming 19 lives, including nine family members from Mahanga in Vihiga county.

It also involved a tractor ferrying sugarcane to the same sugar company.

Local leaders and residents have decried the escalating deaths demanding action from both National and county governments.

Tractors and trailers ferrying sugarcane have been blamed for the accidents along the highway.

David Wanyama, a local said the tractors were being driven by drivers who commit traffic offences that lead to accidents.

Wanyama said the drivers usually work for long hours and would rush to record as many trips as possible because their pay is pegged on the amount of cane delivered at the factory for crushing in terms of tonnage.

"The drivers work on commission and thus in a bid to make many trips decide to speed and at times become wreckless. This needs to be checked," he said.

The tractors also lack proper lights with some having only a single head light while most of them do not have indicators.

The way cane is loaded also leave a lot to be desired as is makes it impossible for other road users to move according to locals.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati met West Kenya Sugar management at the company precincts yesterday where it was agreed that from today henceforth and until the new Transport Bill by the County Assembly on Road Safety is passed, no cane trailers will be allowed on the killer highway past 6:00pm, whether moving or parked.

It was also resolved that The County Government of Bungoma is going to deploy enforcement officers who will patrol and make sure the directive is adhered to.

The governor demanded that West Kenya retrain their drivers on road safety and put out a hotline and reward system that will see whistle blowers who report drunk or careless drivers of their machines on roads rewarded.

The management has also to engage the County Assembly Committee on Transport during public participation on the Bill.

So far, 40 people have perished along the highway in the past two months.

Rampant accidents along Webuye – Kitale highway have left Bungoma leaders and locals reeling in shock.

In December last year, 19 people including nine family members perished in a grisly road carnage at Kamukuywa bridge which involved a matatu and tractor ferrying sugarcane to West Kenya.

Those who died included a seven-year-old boy. The family members were returning from a reunion at their sister’s home in Matunda, Kitale in Trans Nzoia County. They had been accompanied by two other relatives, a neighbour and a family friend.

The accident claimed 14 lives on the spot while five others died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

But a resident, Gilbert Wafula, said the driver of the truck transporting cane had slowed down to witness another accident when the ill-fated matatu rammed it from behind.

A motorist died on the spot on Thursday evening when his car plunged into a ditch at Satellite on the Webuye-Kitale highway.

Witnesses said the driver lost control before the car veered off the road as it was going downhill. Julius Simiyu said the car was speeding and hit a motorcyclist before landing in a ditch.

Simiyu said the driver was thrown out through the windscreen and crushed as the car rolled into the ditch. The injured motorcyclist was rushed to Webuye District Hospital by well-wishers.

Earlier,Western Regional traffic commandant Geoffrey Njogu had put reckless drivers on notice.

"We have waged war against reckless drivers and those with the habit of overloading and driving while drunk because such vices have contributed to the soaring cases of accidents on our roads."

"We don't expect tractors to continue transporting cane at night since most of them do not have indicators and headlamps. Those found will be in for a rude shock," said Mr Njogu.

Bungoma East Traffic Commandant, Eliud Kimwele blamed increasing accidents on rogue drivers who disregard law at the expense of other road users.

"Some of them flout the Highway Code without thinking about the consequences," he said.

He regretted that most of the accidents witnessed in the county have been fatal.

“We know the major cause of accidents is as a result of drivers not following the Highway Code. If they did we would witness fewer or no accident at all," said Kimwele.

He demanded the public service vehicle operators to adhere to the rules set out for such vehicles.

Kimwele said matatus plying highways in the area must adhere to stipulated speed limit and passenger capacity despite their desire to make a quick kill during this festive season rush.

Kimwele further cautioned the passengers to also be part of the reforms and decline to be forced into an already full vehicle.

But it appears what the police have been saying is nothing but hot air as the accidents continue to occur particularly on Webuye – Kitale highway uncontrolled.

“We have many other accidents that go unreported on this particular highway, it only become an issue when many causalities are involved,” said David Simiyu, a resident.