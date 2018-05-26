Man living in fear as dispute tears kin apart

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 10:07, Updated May 26th 2018 at 10:09 GMT +3

Robert Siron, 46 shows the burns he sustained after goons allegedly sent by his brothers to attack him in November 2017 over his pursuit for his father's inheritance. Siron was tricked to withdraw a case against his brothers after which they have exiled him again. (Photo: Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard).

Many believe blood is thicker than water. But Robert Siron disagrees.

The 46-year-old was born to the family of the late Sergeant Kipkemoi ole Lembere and Elizabeth Cherotich who had 10 children. The family settled in Naishi village in Njoro, Nakuru County.

In November last year, Siron nearly died after a group of men who claimed to have been sent by his relatives beat him up for being “too stubborn in following details about their father’s wealth.”

“I was asleep when I heard a bang on the door and seven men got in. They dragged me outside and beat me up,” said Siron. “They then poured paraffin on my body and set me ablaze,” said Siron.

Two days later his mother showed up at his doorstep but offered little help. A neighbour he identified as Joshua came to visit him and on seeing his condition confronted the mother but was told it was a family matter.

Joshua showed up again after three days and found Siron in the same situation but this time he decided to inform the area chief Lewis Kiaraho.

“A man from the neighbourhood informed me of what Siron had gone through. Accompanied by police, we headed to their home and found him locked in. We broke into the house and took him to hospital,” said Mr Kiaraho.

Siron’s condition could however not allow him to record a statement and he stayed at Nakuru Level Five Hospital until January 22.

When time came for him to be discharged no one from his nuclear family showed up and he had to spend a week longer seeking funds for his bill among other relatives and friends. “A nurse who knew my plight saw my suffering and negotiated with the hospital for me to be discharged,” he said.

Siron has been living at his uncle’s house for fear of being attacked again. The attack left him incapacitated and he has been undergoing routine checkups at Njoro Sub-county Hospital. He recorded a statement on the attack at Njoro Police Station after which his mother and two brothers, Joe Likuta and John Limisu were arrested. His mother and Joe were released on bond.

“Since then we have never seen him and his phone has been switched off. Only his brother appeared in court,” said the chief.

News about the case reached the extended family and other elders who negotiated with Siron to withdraw the case against his ageing mother and brother with a view of having an outside court settlement.

“On May 3 when the case came up for hearing I informed the magistrate that we had agreed on an out of court settlement. I withdrew the case and my brother was freed,” said Siron.

A meeting to discuss the matter was set up last week but his mother and elder brother did not show up.

When reached on phone, Siron’s mother said she was not home the night her son was attacked but admitted to have knowingly had her son continue being held by the police without medication.

“I found Siron with bad injuries but there was nothing I could do since the hospital is far away. It was until the third day that the chief came and took him to hospital in my absence,” said Elizabeth.

She dismissed claims that she had disowned the out-of-court agreement to settle their differences, saying Siron was free to return home.

“The last time I set my eyes on Likuta was when he was arrested and later freed at Njoro Police Station. I cannot reach him; his number has been out of service. I did not intimidate him, unless his brothers did,” she said.

She added that the family was yet to agree on how to share her late husband’s property, and that they had started processing documents for the succession. A gazette notice issued on February 9 this year reveals that her husband did not leave a will. Attempts to reach the brothers were futile as our calls to them could not go through.

Chief Kiaraho said the police are still pursuing the two brothers after Siron reported the threats at Naishi Police Station on May 13, 2018.

But Njoro OCPD Charity Wangui said she was not versed with the information but promised to follow up on his new complaints. “It is hard to revisit a case withdrawn in court without coercion. However, Siron can pursue the matter through other civil ways. We shall assist him on what he has reported if it is something new,” she said.