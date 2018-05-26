President Uhuru orders probe of corruption suspects irrespective of rank

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

In summary Uhuru ordered probe last month

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered investigations into the National Youth Service (NYS) scam, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the Kenya Power inflated bills last month, a confidential letter shows.

In a letter to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti through Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the President demanded cooperation by all relevant agencies.

ALSO READ: KRA, KAA boards get new bosses

“I cannot emphasize enough the need for thorough investigations in these cases. Investigate and question anyone involved irrespective of rank or level,” reads the letter copied to Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji. “This follows conversation we had about loss of public funds at NYS, Kenya Power and the NCPB. The President is keen on speedy investigations and swift legal action against anyone found culpable.”

According to the April 10 letter, Kinoti and Haji were required to update the President on the probe daily.

Kinyua’s letter contradicts Principal Secretary Dr Richard Lesiyampe’s assertions that no money was lost. Lesiyampe was rubbished by lawmakers, who challenged him to explain why there was an outcry from farmers and why 18 traders were paid more than Sh3 billion by NCPB in three weeks.

Friday, two Rift Valley MPs escalated the matter, asking the President to ensure those culpable face the law.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We are dealing with scandal after another. The corrupt continue to eat the country more and more,” said Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter asked the President to act tough on perpetrators.