Decision time over abortion law in Ireland

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3

Irish voters decide on new abortion law

It is decision time in Ireland as citizens tackle one of the traditionally Roman Catholic country’s most divisive issues — whether to repeal a constitutional amendment that imposes a strict abortion ban.

Under sunny skies, voters throughout Ireland cast votes yesterday in a bitterly contested referendum that may alter the country’s constitution and clear the way for the introduction of more lenient abortion laws.

ALSO READ: Women doctors want abortion covered in NHIF

The referendum will decide whether the eighth amendment of the Constitution is repealed or stays in place. The country’s leaders say it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to liberalise abortion rules.

The amendment requires authorities to equally protect the right to life of a mother and that of a fetus, from the moment of conception.

Abortion in largely Catholic Ireland is currently illegal except in cases when the woman’s life is in danger, and several thousand Irish women travel each year to get abortions in neighbouring Britain.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a medical doctor, voted in favour of repeal yesterday morning. He said he was “quietly confident” there will be a high turnout, and that the sunny weather may help the “yes” forces in favor of repeal by bringing more people out to vote.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840