Mother of seven children defiles 16-year-old blind boy in Thika

A 45-year-old woman is accused of defiling a 16-year-old blind boy.

Catherine Syokau, a mother of seven children is reported of have forced the Form One visually impaired boy from Kiandutu slums in Thika Sub-County to have sex with her, infecting him with a sexually transmitted disease.

She is reported to have threatened the boy, who is her neighbor, with dire consequences if he fail to comply. This is after she desperately tried to seduce him on several times, with the boy turning down the advances.

Unfortunately, on the fateful night, the accused reportedly sneaked into the orphan’s single-roomed house, where he lives by himself, armed with a knife and ordered him to have sex with her.

He apparently tried to resist but was overpowered and continuously defiled from midnight to early morning the following day.

The boy told Thika Resident Magistrate, Kyanya Nyamori that he lived in fear henceforth but few days down the line he started experiencing difficulties when urinating and had unbearable pain in his lower abdomen.

He told a neighbour that he needed to see a doctor, the neighbour prodded him further and its then he revealed about what had happened.

Medical report produced in court showed that the boy suffered from an STI but was treated by doctors at Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Asked how he was able to identify his assailant, the boy told the court that the woman had severally attempted to have a relationship with him before the fateful day and he therefore comfortably identified her by her voice and touch.

The complainant further told the court that he was currently living in fear as the accused person’s relatives had been threatening to cause him harm if he does not withdraw the charges.

The hearing resumes May 29 when more witnesses will appear in court to testify.