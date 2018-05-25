Uhuru unveils water storage plan

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3

A boy quenches his thirst. The Government is seeking to supply safe piped water to nine million people by 2022. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday unveiled Government plans to implement the strategic water storage programme that will increase the number of Kenyans connected to safe piped water by nine million by 2022.

The President said the countrywide programme would additionally increase the proportion of households with access to safe drinking water from 60 to 80 per cent in the next five years, with a special focus on informal settlements and arid areas.

ALSO READ: Is Uhuru, Raila deal doomed to fail like others before it?

He spoke at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where he launched the Ministry of Water and Sanitation’s Rapid Results Initiative cycle 2018.

Uhuru said provision of water to Kenyans was an underlying enabler for the attainment of his administration’s Big Four development agenda.

The President announced that the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme, supported by the African Development Bank, would soon be launched in 22 urban centres in 28 counties.

He also said construction of the Itare and Siyoi Muruny dams in Nakuru and West Pokot counties had begun.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840