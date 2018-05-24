Killer Solai dam victims wait for aid to rebuild lives

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

A fault line cutting across a section of road connecting Nyandarua and Arutani villages in Solai, Nakuru County. The phenomenon occurred after the Patel Dam tragedy two weeks ago.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

An eerie silence engulfs Endao village in Solai sub-county as locals try to rebuild their lives after the Patel Dam tragedy that caused massive destruction and killed more than 40 people.

Laban Yegon, just like his neighbours, is pondering his next move as he tries to recollect his thoughts. Like many of the 223 families, he is still waiting for the Government’s compensation after he missed out on the humanitarian aid from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

ALSO READ: Stop defending owner of Patel dam, Nakuru Senator warns Bahati MP

"I missed out despite losing everything including my three-bedroom house and two acres of hay. I'm now left with a rocky patch for a farm," Mr Yegon said.

If the tragedy had not occurred, Yegon would be Sh200,000 richer from selling hay, a business he has been engaged in for the past one year.

Across farms in the entire neighborhood spilling over into Arutani, Nyandarua and Energy villages, a trail of destruction is evident.

The once lush plantations are a shadow of their former self, dotted with rocks, dirt and tree stumps. Another stark reminder of the disaster is a flowing river that cuts across the farms.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“The farms are all rocky - the top soil has been washed away by the floods and seems it might take ages to reclaim the land although with this river cutting through, that might not even be possible," Yegon said.

“The Government should ensure that the victims get compensation to rebuild their lives. I had rented out part of my house but when details were being collected for humanitarian aid, I missed out,” he said.

According to Yegon, those who had rented out houses in the area received Sh30,000 from Kenya Red Cross while those whose semi-permanent houses were destroyed were given Sh50,000.

Permanent houses

ALSO READ: Search mission closed as Patel presents self

Those who owned permanent houses received Sh100,000 to help rebuild their lives as they move out of the camps.

Kevin Mutai, who also lost his three-bedroom house, two acres of land under maize and other property, received Sh50,000.

“The money is too little. We are still waiting for the Government to act. My farm was almost entirely swept away and is now full of rocky gullies. The property that was lost was worth more than Sh300,000 besides the house,” Mr Mutai said.

He added that affected families were yet to receive any communication from the Government or the owner of Patel Dam on compensation.

"The President came and witnessed the situation and we hope they can compensate us for the loss even as we try to rehabilitate the farms," he said.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society Regional Manager Nicholas Kemboi, 223 households that were affected were given humanitarian aid.

Mr Kemboi said Sh8.8 million was used as aid for the 223 families, adding that the affected individuals had been invited to verify their personal information.

ALSO READ: Owner of killer dam to record statement

“The amount given to the affected families was not compensation but humanitarian aid,” Kemboi said, adding that Kenya Red cross was still mobilising support for the dam tragedy victims.

The county government's Department of Physical Planning said land surveys to re-establish boundaries had kicked off.

“This is to help those affected re-establish the beacons so they can work within the confines of their boundaries as they restart their lives,” an official said.