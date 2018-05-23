Former KTN editor Aaron Ochieng detained over Sh2.8m car theft

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 08:55, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3

Former KTN editor Aaron Ochieng

Former KTN editor Aaron Ochieng has been remanded in custody by the Chief Magistrate Court pending the payment of Sh 550,000the new cash bail.

This is after Ochieng failed to settle the dispute between him and former news anchor Joy Biira in case where he admitted to have stolen her Sh2.8 million Mercedes Benz.

Ochieng appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi where the court was informed that he has not yet payed Sh some of the money that he is required to pay.

The matter was referred to Chief Magistrate Andayi from Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko after the parties failed to agree on payment terms.

Ochieng', who has been charged with stealing Biira's Sh2.8 million Mercedes Benz, had accused Biira of collusion, but later recanted his statement and apologized.

Magistrate Andayi while detaining him, said that the accused should remain in custody pending payment of Sh 550,000 as the new cash bail.

This came after the accused insisted that he wants to settle the matter out of court and he is willing to pay the balance of Sh 550,000.

The court was informed that Ochieng has deposited 350,000 of which Sh 150,000 was paid to the complainant and the rest was paid through lawyer.

The accused had requested the court to grant him another chance so that he can be able to raise the money.

“This file has been brought to me from a different court and it seems that the parties have failed to agree on settlement,” said Andayi

The magistrate declined to grant the prayer by Ochieng and he forfeited the money that he claims to have been paid.

Ocheing was not represented by a lawyer.

He told the court that Sh 200,000 was with a different lawyer that he gave in cash.

“The accused should remain in custody until he pays the new cash bail,”said Andayi.

In September last year, the two Journalists failed to settle their matter out of court and it was scheduled for full hearing.

Magistrate Ooko had earlier granted the two a last chance to settle the matter out of court.

He had ruled that if the case is not settled out of court as promised then it will proceed to full hearing.

Recently, Ochieng had apologized to Biira for alleging that he conspired with her to have the car stolen.