School fires: Head teachers ordered to move into institutions

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed during a past event. [File, Standard]

Secondary school heads have been directed to live in the institutions following new cases of dormitory fires.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (pictured) said 10 schools had been burnt in the last three weeks after schools opened for the second term.

“The ministry is determined to pre-empt any further incidents to ensure students’ safety and prevent damage to property,” said Amina.

The CS wants all education sector players and parents to remain alert to avoid a repeat of past tragedies where students have engaged in arson.

“All school principals, their deputies and boarding masters/mistresses of all boarding schools must reside in school quarters to ensure effective supervision of school programmes, student behaviour and progress."

Amina also directed all regional co-ordinators and country directors of education to recall administrators who were on leave.

“They must be recalled to help monitor the security situation in schools. These include sub-county directors of education and county quality assurance and standards officers."

The CS has also instructed schools boards of management to hold meetings within their schools in one week to assess the state of their institutions' discipline and security.