Donkey owners want animals protected

Donkey owners and riders in Kirinyaga and Embu counties want the national government to curb donkey thefts and stop further licensing of slaughterhouses.

They said the population of donkeys was steadily declining as demand for their meat and skin had risen.

Speaking during National Donkey Welfare Day celebrations in Mwea town yesterday, Mwea Donkey Owners Association Chairman Cyrus Gitonga said a recent survey revealed the number of donkeys in Mwea had declined from 4,000 to 2,500 in the last two years.

Celebrations were also held in Meru, Machakos, Kiambu, Nairobi and Nyandarua counties.