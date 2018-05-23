Fishermen recover five bodies on shores of Lake Victoria

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:29 GMT +3

Fishermen in Lake Victoria say they recovered the bodies in Migori over two days

Fishermen have recovered five bodies on the shores of Lake Victoria over the past two days.

The victims are believed to have been swept into the lake by floods as heavy rains continue in the region.

The fishermen, from Nyatike and Muhuru in Migori County, said more people had been killed and their bodies washed into the lake if reports they received from colleagues on other beaches were anything to go by.

Some of the decomposing bodies were found on Kao Beach in Kabuto Nyora village in Nyatike sub-county.

Victims drowned

“We suspect some of the victims may have drowned in River Kuja before their bodies were swept into the lake,” said Kao Beach chairman Mark Maloba.

Mr Maloba told The Standard the fishermen had reported the recovery of bodies to the area chief but there had been no response.

Chief Philip Opolo said he had not seen the bodies although he admitted to receiving calls from the fishermen.

And in Kisii County, floods displaced 20 families following heavy rains over the past three days.

The families have sought shelter in camps but there are fears of disease outbreaks after several pit latrines collapsed and the effluent flowed into the open.

Reports indicate that at least 12 families have been affected in Bomachoge Chache, four in Magena Bomachoge Borabu and several others in Nyansacha in South Mugirango.

Samuel Mokua said he fled when water started filling his house yesterday morning.

“I had been camping outside my house hoping that the water would subside but instead, the water levels continued to rise,” Mr Mokua said.

His neighbour, Eunice Nyaribo, said she moved out as she feared her house would collapse.

“This is the first time we are facing this challenge here. We have dug wells of more than 40 feet hoping they will collect the flood waters but this has not helped,” said Ms Nyaribo.

County Administration Executive Walter Okibo said he had met with officials from the national government and Kenya Red Cross Society during which they agreed to help the victims.

More loss

Dr Okibo called on those living in lowlands, including along River Kuja, to move out to avert more loss of property and life.

“The river could burst its banks if it continues to rain, and cause more damage. That is why we are calling on residents to vacate these areas. We don’t want to take chances with the heavy rains,” he said.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department predicted rainfall of more than 50mm in several counties this week.

According to the department, the heavy rains will be experienced in Nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri counties.

A media dispatch showed Kisii and Nyamira were among the 22 counties expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Police have also called on Kenyans to be alert following the weatherman’s warning of heavy rain this week.