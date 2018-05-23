Resident court death despite order to relocate

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:16 GMT +3

Residents in Kiriko village in Kahuro stay put in landslide risk zone [Photo: Courtesy]

Some families in Kiriko village in Kahuro have defied a directive to relocate from the landslide risk area to safer grounds.

Although many of their houses have cracks, the residents have vowed to stay put despite being warned of imminent danger.

The residents say they have lived in the village for decades with no incidents witnessed.

Looming danger

By Monday, only 22 families had relocated despite many meetings convened by chiefs to educate them on the impending danger.

Five years ago, the villagers defied orders to relocate to Gatuya market.

Peter Kamau and his family are among those who have resisted moving, arguing that the cracks in their houses had been there for years and they had never encountered any calamities.

Mr Kamau said the families were concerned about their safety and security, but added that Government officials were ignorant about the history of the village.

“In 2013, we again resisted relocating and heavy rains that caused havoc elsewhere spared our village. We are not leaving our homes to live in makeshift camps,” he said Kamau.

Geologists' visit

Mugoiri Assistant County Commissioner Vincent Kirui said 36 families living in the isolated village had been visited by geologists to ascertain the depth of the cracks after four people were buried alive in the neighbourhood.

Mr Kirui said a final meeting was planned to educate the community on the impending dangers and action would be taken against those defying orders.

“If they fail to move out, action will be taken since Kahuro has been listed among the landslide-prone areas. A last meeting will be held to sensitise the public on the dangers,” he said.