Female teacher in court over lesbianism

Christine Brenda Awuor, a teacher at a secondary school in Seme, Kisumu County, when she appeared in court at the Maseno Law Courts yesterday. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

A female secondary school teacher accused of sexually abusing her students was yesterday charged in court.

Brenda Awuor, a teacher at a secondary school in Kisumu County’s Seme sub-county, appeared before Resident Magistrate Chrispine Oruo and denied allegations of sexual assault and committing indecent acts with two of her students.

She had a veil covering her face as the charges were read to her. Even as she left the courtroom, Awuor did not lift up her head in an effort to avoid journalists’ cameras and stares from the crowd.

The charge sheet read that the offences were committed on various dates for two years starting 2016. According to the charge sheet, Awuor indecently touched and had sexual acts with the girls, one of them a minor.

She was released on a bond of Sh300,000 for the first charge of three counts of sexual assault with the adult studentand Sh200,000 for indecently touching the minor.

The magistrate ruled that she would remain in custody until she raises the sum.

The case will be mentioned on June 4, and heard on June 27, and June 28 respectively.

Awuor’s lawyer Wesley Gichaba sought to be supplied with copies of the crime and incident report used to book the teacher into police custody, investigation diary and witness statements.

Meanwhile, a Vihiga court has released a primary school teacher accused of sodomising a pupil.

The accused was released on a Sh100,000 bond with surety of the same amount.

Elijah Khelwa had denied the charges when he appeared before Vihiga Principal Magistrate Willy Cheruiyot.

“On May 9, 2018, at Mbale township area, Kegoye sub-location in Wamuluma location within Vihiga County, you willfully and unlawfully sodomised the 12-year-old boy,” the charges read.

The case will be mentioned on June 5, and hearing was set for July 30.