‘Handshake’ not standing on your way to 2022 presidency, MPs tell DP Ruto

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 17:49, Updated May 21st 2018 at 18:06 GMT +3

MPs present during the media briefing include Kwale Women Rep Zulekha Juma Hassan, Busia Women Rep Florence Mutua, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, Geoffrey Osotsi (Nominated MP), Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Mr. Koitamet Ole Kina.

Deputy President William Ruto is holding the Government of Kenya hostage, a section of opposition MPs have said.

The MPs insisted that the Uhuru/Raila handshake and building bridges initiative is not related to 2022 politics and thus it should not be a concern to the Deputy President

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, the NASA MPs alleged that in the last term, the government was unable to move on anything because of the deputy president.

The MPs claim that some senior public officers and other civil servants are constantly living in fear of losing their jobs because of Ruto’s phone calls.

“That hostage holding and not Raila Odinga, is standing in Ruto’s way in his bid to be president. Kenyans refuse to be hostages in their own country just because Ruto wants to be President,” the MPs said.

They said Ruto comes out as an angry and bitter man, looking for revenge and that Kenyans have a problem trusting their country and their children with such a bitter and seemingly vengeful man.

“Give me the presidency or your people are not safe. Do not change the law or your people won’t be safe,” the MPs quoted a statement they allegedly associate with the DP.

According to the opposition MPs, the deputy President is a hypocrite who vehemently opposed the 2010 Constitution on grounds that it had loopholes but now, when NASA calls for fixing of the loopholes, he retorts that the Constitution must not be changed.

“So the laws will have to change to perfect our systems of governance to keep such men and women in check and to strengthen devolved units so that all Kenyans can benefit from the fruits of the land regardless of who is President.”

