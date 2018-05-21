Mutula calls for disbandment of National Youth Service over scam

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr has called for the disbandment of the National Youth Service (NYS) in the wake of fraud claims involving billions of shillings at the institution.

He said the NYS should instead be restructured and placed under a substantive ministry as a department.

“It is easy to manage NYS when it is under a ministry. It can be put under the Devolution ministry or the Youth and Sports ministry. NYS has failed the country considerably and it is time it was disbanded,” said Mr Mutula.

“We are giving huge allocations to NYS, more than what the Tourism and Wildlife, and Sports ministries receive to conduct their affairs.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the third Annual Legislative Summit that brought together Members of the County Assembly and senators in Mombasa, Mutula added that despite NYS enjoying a bigger budgetary allocation, it continued to be embroiled in mega scandals in which public money was lost through fraudulent deals.

He said NYS used to get Sh26 billion before the amount was slashed to Sh18 billion, adding that it was not enough to suspend Government officials directly linked to NYS operations.

He wants the officials taken to court and charged.

“What we are seeing today is another mega scandal. In fact, the biggest corruption scandal in the country,” he said.

Mutula urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spare anyone found tampering with the future of youths.

“It is the youths whom the President should bank his support on as he strives to drive his Big Four agenda and leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

