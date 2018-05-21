County suspends three doctors for professional misconduct

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 20:49 GMT +3

Phaustine Barasa takes oath of office as new county executive for health. [photo: Ignatius Odanga/Standard]

The Busia county government has sent home three doctors for allegedly absconding work.

Health and Sanitation Executive Phaustine Barasa (pictured) disclosed that a monitoring and evaluation team carried out investigation that found that several doctors rarely reported to work.

Ms Barasa, who spoke at Amukura health centre during the launch of a campaign to encourage elderly persons to register for National Hospital Insurance Fund last Friday, said she would not condone the habit of doctors absconding duty to serve patients in their private clinics.

The objective of suspending the three, she said, was to streamline the health sector and improve services.

The county executive further claimed that some doctors were notorious for stealing drugs from public hospitals and taking them to their private health facilities.

“We have put in place robust measures to arrest doctors who have perfected themselves in stealing drugs at the expense of suffering patients,” said Barasa.

Public Service Management Chief Officer Clementina Omoto said the county was spending a lot of money to pay doctors and cater for their training but they do not report to work.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong urged residents not to hide names of doctors stealing drugs and absconding duty.